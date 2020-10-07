Joanne L. Stanton June 22, 1935 Oct. 2, 2020 Joanne L. Stanton, 85, Port Matilda, died unexpectedly on Friday at Mt. Nittany Medical Center. Born in Tyrone, daughter of the late Joseph and Kathleen (Hippensteel) Umholtz. She married John L. Stanton on May 9, 1951 in Tyrone. Survived by her husband; 5 children: John Stanton, Jr. (Cindi), Kathy Crestani (Steve), Donna Soltis, Mike Stanton (Kathy), and Peggy Stanton; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sara "Sally" Minarchick. Joanne attended Tyrone High School. She retired from Jostens Publishing in 2001. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. At the request of the deceased, there will be no public viewing or services. Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Duncansville, www.BrownFuneralAndCremation.com