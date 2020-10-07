1/
Joanne L. Stanton
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne L. Stanton June 22, 1935 Oct. 2, 2020 Joanne L. Stanton, 85, Port Matilda, died unexpectedly on Friday at Mt. Nittany Medical Center. Born in Tyrone, daughter of the late Joseph and Kathleen (Hippensteel) Umholtz. She married John L. Stanton on May 9, 1951 in Tyrone. Survived by her husband; 5 children: John Stanton, Jr. (Cindi), Kathy Crestani (Steve), Donna Soltis, Mike Stanton (Kathy), and Peggy Stanton; 15 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sara "Sally" Minarchick. Joanne attended Tyrone High School. She retired from Jostens Publishing in 2001. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. At the request of the deceased, there will be no public viewing or services. Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Duncansville, www.BrownFuneralAndCremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
1218 4th Ave
Duncansville, PA 16635
(814) 695-9551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
TO THE STANTON FAMILY
MY CONDOLENCE TO THE STANTON FAMILY. YOUR MOTHER WAS A GREAT LADY SHE WOULD DO ANY THING FOR HER FAMILY AND OTHERS THAT SHE KNEW. GOD HAS A NEW ANGLE NOW RIP JOANNE. YOU WILL BE MISSED BY ALL
gretch HAMER
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved