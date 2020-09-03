Joey Wagner August 20, 1993 ~ August 31, 2020 Joey Wagner, 27, of State College, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at home. He was born in State College on August 20, 1993. He graduated from State College Area High School in 2012. Joey enjoyed being outside and engaging in friendly competition. A natural athlete, he excelled in practically any sport that he tried. Skiing, track & field, and baseball were his favorites, and he most recently became fond of golf and NBA basketball. Joey was a smart, talented, and loving soul who had a witty sense of humor. Sadly, Joey developed an opioid addiction, and despite his strong desire to overcome the addiction, he eventually lost his battle and succumbed, ending his life far too early. Joey was loved by many and will be so sadly missed. Joey is survived by his father, Calvin J Wagner Jr of State College; his mother, Susan Wagner-Pysher and step-father, Douglas Pysher of State College; his brothers, Collin Wagner of Chicago, Christopher Wagner of Philadelphia, and Connor and Case Wagner of State College. He also leaves his maternal grandmother, Betty J Lucchesi; his paternal grandparents, Calvin J Wagner Sr., and Joan A Wagner; his aunt, Shelley Lucchesi-Brugel; his uncle, Scott Lucchesi and Michele Miller; and his best friend, Amanda Amendola; along with numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Camillo (Lou) Lucchesi. May the most beautiful memories of him send your heart peace during this difficult time. Visitation will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life to honor Joey's memory will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Partnership to End Addiction (act.drugfree.org
), 485 Lexington Ave, Suite 300, New York, NY 10017. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
or visit us on Facebook.