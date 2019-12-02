Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John A. McCaslin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John A. McCaslin January 12, 1962November 30, 2019 John A. McCaslin, 57, of rural Julian, surrounded by his family, passed away at his residence, on Saturday, November 30, 2019. John was born on January 12, 1962, in Bellefonte, a son of the late Wilbur A. and Mae Auman McCaslin. On February 5, 1993, he married the former Marjorie (Flick) McCaslin who survives at home. Also surviving are his daughters, Jody (Jamie) Mattson of Erie and Ellen McCaslin of rural Julian. John is also survived by his sisters, Cinda (Jeff) Struble of Bellefonte, Julie (Rich) Lutz of Jacksonville, his brothers, Mark A. McCaslin of Coleville and David A. McCaslin of Coleville; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. John was a 1980 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School and Centre Co. Vo Tech. John retired from Penn State University in the ARL department. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, and spending time at camp. He was of the Protestant faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth (Bud) McCaslin. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10 AM- 11 AM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St. Milesburg. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 AM with Lay Speaker Robert Shirk, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Union Twp., Centre Co. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

John A. McCaslin January 12, 1962November 30, 2019 John A. McCaslin, 57, of rural Julian, surrounded by his family, passed away at his residence, on Saturday, November 30, 2019. John was born on January 12, 1962, in Bellefonte, a son of the late Wilbur A. and Mae Auman McCaslin. On February 5, 1993, he married the former Marjorie (Flick) McCaslin who survives at home. Also surviving are his daughters, Jody (Jamie) Mattson of Erie and Ellen McCaslin of rural Julian. John is also survived by his sisters, Cinda (Jeff) Struble of Bellefonte, Julie (Rich) Lutz of Jacksonville, his brothers, Mark A. McCaslin of Coleville and David A. McCaslin of Coleville; also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. John was a 1980 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School and Centre Co. Vo Tech. John retired from Penn State University in the ARL department. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, and spending time at camp. He was of the Protestant faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth (Bud) McCaslin. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10 AM- 11 AM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St. Milesburg. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 AM with Lay Speaker Robert Shirk, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Union Twp., Centre Co. Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close