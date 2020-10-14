John Adam Bair July 27, 1936-October 9, 2020 John Adam Bair, 84, of Bellefonte died on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Juniper Village at Brookline. Born on July 27, 1936, he was son of the late Roy Bair and Mabel (Neese) Coble. John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marcia Jane (Ruble) Bair; a son, John Bair II and wife Karen; a daughter, Debra Lee Bair; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Katherine Bair; as well as a brother, Walter Bair; and 4 sisters, Donna Butler, Carol Solt, Susan Long and Shirll Kay Rinnger. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his step-father Charles Coble. He was a graduate of Gregg Township High School and went on to Fish Culturist School. John worked for the PA Fish Commission, where he retired as the Superintendent of the Pleasant Gap Fish Hatchery after 40+ years of service. John enjoyed hunting, spending time in the woods and going to Little Winterside camp where he was an active member. During annual trips to the beach he was fond of fishing in the surf. He volunteered with many organizations, most notably as a member of the Pleasant Gap Fire Company. Through countless hours of driving the ambulance he was able to affect the lives of many friends as well as strangers. Additional support was given through years of coordinating weekly Bingo and other various fundraisers. Above all, John loved to spend time with his family and spoil his grandchildren. He proudly served his country in the United States Army reserves and with active duty at Fort Lee, VA. A private service will be held at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home and burial will take place at Centre County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the Pleasant Gap Fire Company.



