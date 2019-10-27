Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Bruce Leete. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Bruce Leete January 9, 1956 ~ October 17, 2019 John Bruce Leete died peacefully October 17, 2019 in Harrisburg, PA after a brief illness. Bruce was born January 9, 1956 in Orange, NJ, the only child of John C. Leete and Dorothy Balent Leete. He was a proud member of the State College Area High School class of 1973 and enthusiastic supporter of Penn State football and the New Orleans Saints. A long-time employee of Giant Foods in State College and many other locations in the state, Bruce began and ended his life living in State College. He is survived by his son Nathan J. Leete of Seattle, WA. Bruce is remembered as good friend, loyal employee, and generous soul who lived life to the fullest and will be truly missed by those who knew him best.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 27, 2019

