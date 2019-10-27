Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. Heaton. View Sign Service Information Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home 201 Spring Street Milesburg , PA 16853 (814)-355-7551 Send Flowers Obituary

John C. Heaton John C. Heaton, 78, of Port Matilda, PA died Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born at home, a son of the late Virgil and Velta Dillen Heaton. On November 2, 1964 he married Carol A. (Davis) Heaton, who survives at home. Also surviving are his two sons, Brian (Jodi) Heaton of Julian; Steven (Jennifer) Heaton of Chesapeake, VA; his 4 grandchildren, Kyle (Jacey) Bowes, Philipsburg; Cristen (Brodie Schultz) Heaton, Royal Oak, MI; Chase Heaton and Ty Heaton, Chesapeake, VA. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Heaton and Dale Heaton; and two sisters Janet H. Wood and Joy Brantner. John was employed for many years at Chicago Rivet, Tyrone, PA and Jefferson, IA. He returned to Pennsylvania and worked for Centre Concrete, State College until his retirement. He was a member of the Bald Eagle Baptist Church. One of his favorite past times was racing his stock car. He was known as Fireball in the number 57 car. He loved attending classic car shows with his family and friends. John enjoyed working on cars and his garage was home to many family and friends who would stop in to hang out. He was an avid Penn State football fan. Some of his favorite trips were to Branson, MO and many of the Penn State football games. Public visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 201 Spring Street, Milesburg and the funeral service at the Bald Eagle Baptist Church at 6644 South Eagle Valley Road, Port Matilda on Tuesday, October 29 at 11:00 am with the Pastor Benjamin Lee officiating. Burial will be at the Williams Cemetery in Huston Township. Arrangements are under the direction of Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. in Milesburg. Online condolences may be made to the family at

