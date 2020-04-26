John Charles McKeever May 22, 1942-April 22, 2020 John C. McKeever, 78, of State College, Pennsylvania, passed away April 22, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center. He was the son of the late Mary and John McKeever and was preceded in death by his sister JoAnn McVeigh. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Addison) McKeever, his daughter and son-in-law Colleen (McKeever) and John Sheehan, and his son and daughter-in-law John D. and Christina (Beigle) McKeever. Also surviving are his grandsons Jack and Elliot Sheehan and Mack McKeever. John graduated from LaSalle College High School and Penn State University. As a civil engineer, John was employed by Herbert R. Imbt Inc., Coon Construction, and CDR Maguire. Burial will take place with a private service at the Boalsburg Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to one's favorite charity in John's name. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2020