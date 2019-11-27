Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Curtin Weixel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Curtin Weixel John Curtin Weixel, died at home in Wexford on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Dr. John Gerard Weixel and Carolyn Curtin Weixel, his brother, David, and infant sister Mary Carolyn (Susan). He graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1956 and St. Francis College of Loretto in 1961. He served in the United States Navy for eight years as a Counter-Intelligence Analyst and as Navigator of an Amphibious Squadron. John worked for the Commonwealth of PA for 32 years, and retired as a Personnel Analyst for the Allegheny County Assistance Office in 2002. John was an avid reader and especially enjoyed histories and mysteries. He was most interested in the American Revolutionary era, but he was a member of two local Civil War Roundtables and was well-versed in the Second World War. John was a member of the Mystery Lovers Book Club and enjoyed classical music, especially of the Renaissance and Baroque periods. His eclectic interests extended beyond history and music to include such things as sports, bonsai and the environment. He was a supporter of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, The Nature Conservancy, the American Battlefield Trust and Bat Conservation International and many other organizations. John took great joy in the companionship of his pets. John is survived by his nieces, Beth (Angie) Weixel, and Erin (Josef) Oggier and step-niece Amy (John) Barton, a grand-niece, Alexis and grand-nephews, Jacob, Callen and Dylan. John is also survived by his cherished friends, Rebecca Urban-Hill, Dennis Urban, and Garvan Urban whom he considered to be family. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. No viewing will be held. Arrangements made by Schellhaas & Sons Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Please offer condolences at

