John David King February 25, 1997-April 17, 2020 John David King, of Spring Mills passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was 23. Born February 25, 1997 in Spring Mills, John was a son of Lloyd M. and Naomi E. (King) King of Spring Mills who survive at their home. John was employed as a roofer. In addition to his parents, he is survived by eight siblings, Michael, Abe, Barbie, Christopher, Nathan, Esther, Mose and Mary Liz. Also surviving is his paternal grandfather, Eli King and, his maternal grandparents, Mose and Barbara King. John was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Mary King. Visitation was held all day Sunday at the King residence. The funeral will be held at the residence on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 9:00 am. John will be laid to rest in the Penns Valley Amish Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home of Millheim.

