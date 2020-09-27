1/1
John "Tim" Dunsmore
1935 - 2020
John "Tim" Dunsmore John "Tim" Dunsmore, 85, of Newville died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. He was born in 1935 in Philipsburg, PA to the late John H. and Lillian (Robinson) Dunsmore. Tim was a 1953 graduate of Philipsburg High School and graduated from Lock Haven State Teachers College. He later attended Penn State University. Tim retired from Big Spring High School after 35 years teaching Phys Ed, Swimming and was the Head Wrestling coach for 30 years. After amassing a career record of 302 wins, 122 loses and 10 ties; he was inducted into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. He totally loved his life as a coach. After retirement he enjoyed fishing on his Whaler and being a OBX beach bum. Surviving are his wife, Nancy (Swangren) Dunsmore; his daughter, Ellen (Dunsmore)Swigert and her husband, Robert of Newville; his son, Dr. Michael J. Dunsmore and his wife, Diane of Goldsboro, NC; five grandchildren, Casey Swigert of Newville, Matthew Dunsmore and his wife, Jessi of Williamsburg, VA, Timothy Dunsmore and his fiancé, Jeanette Bear of Newville, Summer (Swigert) Bucher and her husband, Brandon of Hershey, Tyler Dunsmore and his fiancé Bri Heath of Denver, CO; four great-grandchildren, Sutton Swigert, Breeze Bucher, Nova Dunsmore and Branson Bucher. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home. Memorial donations in JD's honor can be made to the Bulldog Foundation, attention: The John "JD" Dunsmore Memorial Fund to support Big Spring Wrestling, P.O. Box 351 Newville, PA 17241-0351 or to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. To share online condolences, please visit www.BitnerCares.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 26, 2020
Nancy I am so sorry for your loss.
Stephen Hughes
Friend
