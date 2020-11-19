John G. Fisher

June 1, 1936 - November 18, 2020

Rebersburg , Pennsylvania - John G. Fisher, of Rebersburg, passed from this life on November 18, 2020 at his home. He was 84. Born June 1, 1936 in Salisbury Township, John was a son of the late Benjamin J. Fisher and Lena S. (Glick) Fisher. On September 10, 1998 in Clinton County, he married Annie K. Petersheim who survives at their home.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by four daughters, Sara L. Stoltzfus (Mark) of Mill Hall, Elizabeth S. Fisher of Allenwood, Sylvia S. Stoltzfus (Ben) of Mill Hall and, Lena Mae Fisher of Ronks; one step daughter, Lydia Beiler (Jonas); one step daughter in law, Martha Miller; three sons, Leon S. Fisher (Fannie) of Rebersburg, Abram S. Fisher (Rebecca) of Fountain City, IN and, Ben S. Fisher (Naomi) of Rebersburg; three stepsons, Sam Miller (Katie May), Gid Miller (Sylvia Ann) and Reuben Miller (Kathryn). Also surviving are three brothers, Menno Fisher, Ben Fisher and Alvin Fisher; 84 grandchildren and 76 great - great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his first wife, Annie Mae (Stoltzfus) Fisher; one sister, Sara; five brothers, Aaron, Elmer, Jesse, Chris, and Leon; one son in law, Emanuel Fisher and, one stepson Jacob Miller.

Visitation will be held at the Fisher home all day on November 19, 2020. The funeral service will be held at the home on November 20, 2020 at 9:00 am.

Burial will be in the Elk Creek Amish Cemetery. The Steven R. Neff Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.





