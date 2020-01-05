Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John G. Surovec. View Sign Service Information Daughenbaugh Funeral Home Inc 106 W Sycamore St Snow Shoe , PA 16874 (814)-387-6000 Send Flowers Obituary

John G. Surovec February 20, 1935-January 2, 2020 John G. Surovec, 84, of Clarence, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 2, 2020 at the Eagle Valley Personal Care Home in Milesburg. Born on February 23, 1935, in Clarence, he was the son of the late Michael A. and Anna M. (Vangor) Surovec. John was a 1953 graduate of Snow Shoe High School. He was enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korea War. He earned the rank of A/1C and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal for his years of service. John was employed by Penn Dot as a Manager of the local rest stop on Interstate 80. He retired in 1999. John liked to read and was a whiz at crossword puzzles. Before his health declined, John enjoyed walking. He would average 4-5 miles per/day. He enjoyed watching all sports but PSU, Steelers, and Pirates in particular. He also enjoyed visiting various casinos. He loved all the trips he was able to take with his friends. John is survived by one sister, Kathryn "Kate" Surovec of Clarence, and four brothers; Michael Surovec and his wife, Barbara, of Bellefonte, David Surovec of Clarence, Andrew Surovec and his wife, Kathy, of Bellefonte, and Richard Surovec and his wife, Dorothy, of Snow Shoe. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and many close friends. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Surovec and six sisters; Christine Surovec, Ruth Gasper, Marie Schmidt, Justine Miller, Helen Garman, and Mildred Confer. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm with a Rosary service at 7:45pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11am at the Queen of Archangels Parish Church in Clarence with Father Michael Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, in Clarence, with full military honors being given. Memorial contributions may be made to the Queen of Archangels Parish Church, 102 Church St. Clarence, PA 16829. The family would like to say Thank You to the Medi Home Hospice and a very special Thank You to the staff at the Eagle Valley Personal Care Home for the excellent care that was given to John in the past three months. All the compassion you gave to John and his family went far above our expectations and made this difficult time much easier. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at

