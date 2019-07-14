John H. O'Neill August 21, 1946July 11, 2019 John H. O'Neill, 72, of State College, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in his home surrounded by family. Born August 21, 1946, in Philipsburg, he was the son of John H. and Helen Brady O'Neill. He graduated in 1964 from State College High School. John graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree from Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, MD. He then served in the United States Army for two and a half years during the Vietnam Era. In 1974 he accepted a teaching position at St. Stephen's Prep School in Alexandria, VA. After two years of teaching, John was accepted into the University of Pennsylvania Physical Therapy School. He went on to work at Penn State as Chief physical Therapist until 1985 when he opened O'Neill Physical Therapy on University Drive. He retired from Practice in 2016. John is survived by three sons whom he loved very much, Shane O'Neill of State College, Brian O'Neill of Raleigh, NC, and Brady O'Neill and his wife, Jaci, of State College; a sister, Elizabeth Wintermute of Arnold, MD. Visitation will be 6 until 8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 South Atherton Street, State College. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College. Burial will be in Spring Creek Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to by visiting https://www.stjude.org. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 14, 2019