John J. Murgas
John J. Murgas March 25, 1934-September 12, 2020 John J. Murgas, 86, of West Decatur, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home. Born on March 25, 1934, in Clarence, he was the son of the late Matthew and Anna (Smolko) Murgas. John attended the Snow Shoe High School. He was a devote Catholic and attended Saint Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Philipsburg. He worked as a miner for HR Coal Co., James T. Stott Coal, and King Coal in Philipsburg before retiring. John enjoyed hunting fishing, reloading shells, and target shooting. He loved to tinker in his yard and mow grass. John is survived by his two children: Joseph D. Murgas of State College and Michele Todd of Harrisburg, six stepchildren: Barbara Wisor of West Decatur, Robin Graham and her companion, Roger Kuhn, of Clearfield, Robert Greenawalt and his wife, Karen, of Philipsburg and Troy Greenawalt and his wife, Tammy, of Philipsburg, 17 grandchildren, 25 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his one brother, George Murgas of State College, and two sisters Helen Chambers and Dorothy Koleno both of Clarence. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his companion of 33 years, Joan E. Greenawalt, one stepdaughter, Patricia Albert, three brothers, Andre, Michael, and Matthew Murgas; and four sisters: Mary Granite, Anna Soltis, Margaret Danko, and Agnes Soloman. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 9-10:30am at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11am at the Queen of Archangels Parish Church in Clarence with Father Michael Wolfe officiating. Burial will immediately follow mass at the St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery in Clarence. Following CDC recommendations, social distancing is encouraged, and face coverings will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St., Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Sep. 14, 2020.
