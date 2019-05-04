Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Weber III. View Sign Service Information Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College 1034 Benner Pike State College , PA 16801 (814)-234-0332 Send Flowers Obituary

John J. Weber III November 6, 1926April 30, 2019 John J. Weber III, 92, of Houser- ville, die-d April 30, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center surrounded by family. John J. Weber III was born November 6, 1926 in his grandparents' home in Altoona, PA. He was the son of the late John J. Weber Jr. and Thelma Grace (Pullen) Weber. He was active in boy scouts and earned several merit badges, moved to State College in 1941 and was a 1944 graduate of State College High School. After graduation, he joined the US Navy. As a navy radioman third class combat veteran he saw action during World War II on Destroyers USS Henry A. Wiley and USS McCook. After his honorable discharge, he returned to State College and married Rachael Stover on June 21, 1947. They moved to Houserville in 1955 where he and his wife happily raised their family and would have been married for 72 years this coming June. He was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church where he served on the Board of Council. Over the years, he worked at Temple Market, O.W. Houts & Son, HRB Singer, State College School District and then retired in 1991. He was an active in the early Centre County baseball leagues and in local bowling leagues. He was a member of the first area team to participate in the state and national tournaments from the Seven Mountains area. He was inducted to the Seven Mountains Bowling Hall of Fame and the National Bowling Hall of Fame in St. Louis, MO. He was a member of the Bellefonte VFW, Pleasant Gap American Legion, and Bald Eagle Lodge FOP. Additionally, he was a lifelong member of the Tuscarora Hunting Camp in Milroy, PA and was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition, to his wife, Rachael Weber, he is survived by his five children, John J Weber IV (Sharon) of Dexter, OR; David C Weber (fianc‚e Candice Whitsel) of Waynesboro, PA; Cynthia S Lehr (Bruce deceased) of State College; T Rachael Weber (Stephen) of Avella, PA; and Karl R Weber (Barbie) of State College; fourteen grandchildren and ten great-children. He is predeceased in death by two grandchildren, John J Weber V and Jennifer T Bartley-Weber; and a brother, Charles A. Weber. A 10 AM viewing and a 12 PM funeral service will be held at Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College on Monday, May 6, 2019. A reception will be held at Shiloh Church following the graveside service with light refreshments. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shiloh Lutheran Church, 801 Benner Pike, State College, 16801. A guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to the family at

