John James Dromazos
December 25, 1938 - November 18, 2020
Lewisburg, Pennsylvania - John James Dromazos, 81, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, on November 18, 2020.
John was born on December 25, 1938 in Dansville, NY, the son of James and Edith Dromazos. His father immigrated to the United States in 1921 from Panormos, Greece; his mother was of Swedish ancestry. In 1945, his family moved to Rochester, NY where he was baptized in the Greek Orthodox Church and named John-Christ by the Priest because he born on Christmas Day.
In 1952, the Dromazos family returned to Dansville where John graduated from High School. He participated and sang in plays, musicals, choral groups, band, and hotel resort shows at the well-known "Castle on the Hill". John graduated from the SUNY at Fredonia with a B.S. degree in Education, majoring in vocal music. He taught music at Hamburg Central High School and directed the Hamburg Presbyterian Church Choir. Responding to God's call to ministry, he attended Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and graduated with a Master of Divinity in 1967. He put on the Yoke of Christ in his Ordination Service at the Hamburg Presbyterian Church. He served Presbyterian churches in West Delhi, NY, Sharpsburg, PA and Arkport, NY.
He came into the United Methodist Church (UMC) in 1975 and served the Whitneyville Larger Parish 1974-78, Pleasant Gap UMC 1978-85, Hicks Memorial UMC 1985-88, Beaver Memorial UMC 1988-2002, and First UM Church of Chambersburg 2002-2009. John was active in the UMC Conference in various roles and responsibilities and was a member of the Order of St. Luke the Physician. He enjoyed directing the Chi Rho Singers and teaching Lay Speaker courses. Upon retirement in 2009, John returned to Lewisburg where he served as the Interim Chaplain at Bucknell University 2011-2012, was bestowed Pastor Emeritus of Beaver Memorial UMC, and taught various courses for Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning. He was a faithful volunteer in the Chaplaincy Department at Evangelical Hospital, culminating in a naming ceremony in April, 2019 where a room within the hospital's new chapel was named in his honor.
John was always involved in community activities and service organizations, to include Kiwanis, Rotary, and Lions Clubs. He sang with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale for many years. He was a Mason and served as the Chaplain for Charity Lodge No. 144 and as Grand Chaplain of the Grand Lodge of PA. John enjoyed international travel and led tours to Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Greece, Ireland, Germany, and a mission trip to Uruguay.
He is survived by Barbara, his devoted wife of 46 years, and sons James (Bonita) of Boalsburg, PA; Bradley (Patrice) of Hurleyville, NY; and Christopher (Jill) of Dexter, MI; seven grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, November 23 at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. Third St., Lewisburg, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Robert Cook and the Rev. Leah Williams, officiating. A Masonic service will be held at 9:45 a.m. prior to the visitation.
For anyone unable to attend the service a live stream will be available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcW_SUXaIlHvcSvdHk0LECw
It was John's request to return to the Orthodox Church, the church of his childhood. That was granted with the Sacrament of Chrismation on November 7, 2020 by Father Seraphim Reynolds of The Holy Cross Orthodox Church. There will be a graveside Orthodox committal Tuesday, November 24 in Greenmount Cemetery, Dansville, NY.
Gifts in memory may be made to Evangelical Community Hospital Patient Experience Department, One Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or www.evanhospital.com/support-evangelical/donation~form.aspx
