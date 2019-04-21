John Kaminsky John Kaminsky, 68, of State College, formerly of Mountain Top and Hazleton, died suddenly on Sunday April 14, 2019 at the MT. Nittany Medical Center. He leaves behind his loving wife, Denise, son Jay of Cortland, NY, and daughter Jessie of Arvada, CO. Also surviving are his brother Sam (Denise) of Sugarloaf, PA, sister Nancy (Jan) of Drums, PA, brother-in-law Robert O'Bremski of Las Vegas, NV, sister-in-law Joyce Doughty of Chantilly, VA and many more relatives. John was a Hazleton High School graduate, a Penn State graduate '72, '74, and studied Ecology at Cornell University. He taught at the college level and then was a business owner. John and Denise retired to State College in April 2016 and enjoyed Penn State football, volleyball and gymnastics. They also enjoyed kayaking and hiking in the area. Traveling near and far was one of their greatest joys. Calling hours are Monday, April 22 from 6 to 8 pm at the Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton Street, State College. Mass will take place Tuesday, April 23 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 820 Westerly Parkway State College at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to THON or a . Mass intentions to Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, 240 Center St, Nanticoke, PA 18634. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home. Online condolences and signing of guestbook may be entered at www.Kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 21, 2019