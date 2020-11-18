1/1
John L. Flickinger
1962 - 2020
February 7, 1962 - November 15, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - John L. Flickinger, 58, of State College, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born on February 7, 1962, he was the son of the late Homer Clair and Mary Katherine (Edder) Flickinger, of Clarion, PA.
John was a 1983 graduate of Clarion University, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Communications. He held several jobs over the years, most notably being in radio communications, where he was a DJ and AccuWeather Broadcaster. Most recently, he provided food delivery service in the State College area.
He is survived by his two children, Colleen Ogg (Matthew) of Havertown, Pennsylvania, and Nathan Flickinger (Jordan) of Seattle, Washington, and three grandchildren, Coraline and Harrison Ogg, and Henry (Hank) Flickinger. Also surviving are two brothers, Duane Flickinger (Betsy) of Bairdford, Pennsylvania, and Donald Flickinger (Brenda) of Missouri.
John was very passionate about US History, often traveling for up to nine months out of the year for Civil War reenactments, and was the Captain of the 1st South Carolina Infantry, Co. A. He made a point to always stay active, and even played semi-professional football. After football, he took up softball, and continued playing softball to present. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and riding motorcycles. Though he lived a very full and busy life, more than anything else he adored the time that he spent with his children, grandchildren, and miniature dachshund, Lillie, who was by his side everywhere he went!
Funeral services and graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
