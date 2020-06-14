John L. Thomas
John L. Thomas October 12, 1943-June 7, 2020 John L. Thomas, VMD, 76, of Petersburg, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born October 12, 1943, in Hancock, NY, he was the son of the late Lyle and Helen Thomas. On May 25, 1985, he married Miriam Weyandt, who survives. Also surviving are five children, Jeffrey Thomas of Camas, WA, Debra Dolnack and her husband, James, of Oviedo, FL, Jonathon Thomas of Dripping Springs, TX, Jack Sparks of Midland, TX and Joshua Sparks and his wife, Elizabeth, of Petersburg; two sisters, Rheba Paoletti of Endwell, NY and Jo Ann Gorski and her partner, Greg Smith, of Williamsport; six grandchildren. John received a bachelor's degree from Penn State University in Animal Science. He received a Master's degree and a PhD/V.M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania in Veterinary Science, graduating in 1969. He was the owner and operator of the Mount Nittany Veterinary Hospital until his semi-retirement in 2009. He helped establish and worked for the Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic/Animal Welfare Council of the Alleghenies of Woodland, PA. A tribute which follows, was written by his son Jonathan, that perfectly describes much of who he was. "I lost the man I loved and admired most in the world this weekend. I really can't find the right words to express how I feel. I thought there wasn't anything he couldn't do when I was growing up, and that wasn't far from the truth. He was a brilliant veterinarian, a pilot, a master carpenter and furniture maker, a skilled stone mason and bricklayer, handy with a chainsaw and log splitter, a tractor, backhoe and plow operator, x-ray tech and stitcher of wounds for me and my brother, mentor and friend to many, and an affectionate father to me and my siblings. We always felt loved and supported no matter what we wanted to do in life. "He taught me the importance of hard work and self-reliance, but also how to have fun and enjoy life. He was often a big kid with big toys and a mischievous grin on his face. So much of who I am today is a reflection of my dad, especially my love and compassion for animals. If the measure of a man is what he has done for the truly innocent and voiceless, then my dad was a giant for the tens of thousands of animals he helped over the course of more than 50 years as a vet. And the families of those pets loved him for it...I was so proud of the work he did and to be his son. "You prepared me for so much in life, but not for this...I love you, Dad." These sentiments were shared by his family and all who knew him. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allegheny Spay/Neuter Clinic/Animal Welfare Council of the Alleghenies, 3080 Shawville Hwy., Woodland, PA 16881. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
