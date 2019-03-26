Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. John M. Skelly. View Sign

Dr. John M. Skelly, Sr. Dr. John M. Skelly, Sr. PHD, 78, of Broadway, Virginia passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at his eldest son's home. Dr. Skelly was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and the Belmont Ruritan Club in Mineral, Virginia. He retired in 2004 as a Professor Emeritus Plant Pathology and Physiology from Penn State University. Dr. Skelly was world renowned for his work in Air Quality Research and cared deeply and served all the communities he lived in. He continued his career having projects with the Virginia Living Museum with NASA and the Goddard Space and Flight Center in Glendale, MD. Survivors include his wife, Linda C. Skelly; children John M. Skelly Jr. (Donna) of Broadway, Va. Rebecca Hanau (Doug) of Montpelier, Va., Patricia Daily (Pat) of Tomball, Texas and David M. Skelly (Lisa) of Pendleton, SC; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his brother, Dr. Thomas D. Skelly Jr. of Jeanette, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas D. and Eva G. Skelly. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at Woodward Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belmont Ruritan Club of Mineral, Va. Please visit the online guest book at

