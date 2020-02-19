John J. Mlynarski September 7, 1939 - February 3, 2020 John J. Mlynarski of Collingswood, NJ, passed on February 3, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of Eleanor Patricia Mlynarski (nee Lubelski) and the late Rita Haug Mlynarski. Dear father of Lynn (Robert) Verk of Edgewood, MD, John Joseph III (Tami) of St. Michael's, MD, Sharon (Michael) Cassidy of Charleston, SC, Robert (Linda) of Parsippany, NJ and Gail (Charles) Jones of Port Maltilda, PA. Loving grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 6. Brother of Joanne (Peter) Borosky of Jupiter, FL and Dorothy (Joseph) Balabon of Marlton, NJ. He is also lovingly survived by Pat's children: Theresa (Rocco) Zizak of Oaklyn, NJ, Thomas (Susan) of Collingswood, NJ and Paul (Kim) of Waterford Works, NJ and her four grandchildren. John was predeceased by his parents, John Joseph and Anna Mlynarski. John Joseph Mlynarski was born on September 7, 1939 in Camden, NJ. He was a 1957 graduate of St. Joseph High School and earned his Bachelor's degree in Organic Chemistry from Temple University. Relatives and friends were invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 10 to 11:15 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial followed at 11:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 (www.samaritannj.org) or Penn State THON, Attn: Financial Office, THON Office, 227D HUB, University Park, PA 16802 (Checks made payable to Penn State Dance Marathon or visit: www.thon.org). To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2020