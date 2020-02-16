Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Moore John Moore of Arlington, Texas, Betty Mana han's son and brother of Janet Moore and Victoria Mishcon, all of Andover NH, died February 4th after a courageous two year battle with glioblastoma. Never one to shirk an adventure, John participated in two experimental treatments and kept his sense of humor through some arduous times in the hospital and at many happy family gatherings. Johnny, son of John Van Loon Moore and Elizabeth Moore Manahan, was born in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois in 1949, where he was joined by Janet in 1950 and Vicky in 1953. The family settled in State College, PA in 1955, where they lived for 11 idyllic years. He spent much of his time outdoors, camping with the Boy Scouts and with his father, and running around the neighborhood, playing baseball and touch football, endless games of badminton and croquet, and exploring the woods and new house construction sites. He joined the Civil Air Patrol as a teenager, where he participated in crash rescues and learned about engines and flight. He had inherited his mother's "fixit" gene and his father's sense of adventure, and progressed from Erector sets to radios and rockets, with occasional mischief thrown in. In 1966, the family moved to Germany for two year. John graduated from Gen. H.H. Arnold High School in Wiesbaden and then attended the University of Maryland in Munich for a year before transferring to the main campus back in College Park, MD. He enjoyed family trips to the Austrian and German Alps, a week traveling around England, followed by a week on a canal boat, where he became the pilot and lock master, and a road trip to Spain with his buddy, Dave. Back in "the States," he met Texan Barbara Reeves, a German professor at Penn State, and they married in 1971. John graduated from Maryland in 1972 and Sara Elizabeth was born in 1974. He applied his "fixit" skills to their Oak Hall house, but the siren call of Texas was too strong, and they moved to Austin in 1974. John began his MBA program at the University of Texas, while Barbara worked in state government, and then Douglas John was born. The family was complete with the addition of dogs and cats, a variety of whom passed through the houses, from Austin to Colorado, Massachusetts, and Dallas. Barb finished her PhD and they published their own computer trade journals, Data Base Publications, for many years. In Austin, they began a very active affiliation with Rotary International, and sponsored four students for home stays. When the kids were grown, John and Barb took jobs with Abacus in Denver in 2000, and shortly after arriving they headed west into the mountains. Their log cabin home, situated in Golden at 9000 feet in the Front Range, looked out to the Continental Divide. While they ran a direct marketing business, In the Wildlands, John worked on the property, clearing to the perimeter for fire safety and chinking the cabin walls. Sara had married James, and thus began the succession of rescued Great Danes, a calm breed but altogether too clever for the cabin's pantry door locks. Doug and Katie married and settled nearby in Loveland. And then a job at Harvard Business Review cropped up, and eastward flew Barb and John in 2011. Although John enjoyed the challenges and perks of working at "The Review," Texas lured them back in 2016 with an executive officer's job at Comerica Bank in Dallas. It was a homecoming in a way: the weather was familiar, and the kids were much closer, and the house and yard projects had a familiar ring-frogs in the pool, anyone? Six grandchildren lived within driving distance, and when they all visited Grandpa and Baba, the house fairly rocked with exuberance. But it wasn't for long enough; in 2017 John was diagnosed with glioblastoma. He should have been a son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandpa for much longer, but he'll live in our hearts and memories forever. Memorial donations may be made to Baylor Neuro-Oncology Foundation, care of Karen Fink MD PhD, at 3600 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas TX 75246.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 16, 2020

