John P. Lambert, III May 23, 1962 August 20, 2020 John P. Lambert, III, 58, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born on May 23, 1962 in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late John P. Lambert, Jr., and Janet M. (Gummo) Lambert. John was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. He worked as a custodian at Marion Walker Elementary and later at Bellefonte High School, before retiring in 2020. He is survived by his two children, Ashley Jones of Pleasant Gap, and Amanda Lambert (Gregory) of Milesburg, his nephew, Shannon Struble, of Milesburg, whom he thought of as a son, and three grandchildren, Ava, and Charlotte Reed, and Peighton Jones. Also surviving are two sisters, Sharon Mitchell, and Karen McCulley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jim Lambert. John was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Bellefonte. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 33, in Bellefonte, where he was the current President of the Board of Directors. John was an animal lover and an avid sports fan; he could be found cheering for Penn State, the Eagles, and the other teams in Philadelphia. He enjoyed watching and attending games. He coached Little League in his earlier years. John loved all the students that he crossed paths with, either through Little League or while working at Marion Walker and Bellefonte High School. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 6pm, at the home of Mike and Ashley Lyons, 307 Forest Avenue, Bellefonte, with Rev. Frank Skies officiating. Friends will be received until 8pm. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to Ashley Jones at 108 Danielle Drive, Bellefonte, PA 16823, which will be transferred to a Memorial Scholarship that is currently being set up by the family at Bellefonte High School. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com
