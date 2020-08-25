1/2
John P. Lambert III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John P. Lambert, III May 23, 1962 August 20, 2020 John P. Lambert, III, 58, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born on May 23, 1962 in Bellefonte, he was the son of the late John P. Lambert, Jr., and Janet M. (Gummo) Lambert. John was a graduate of Bellefonte High School. He worked as a custodian at Marion Walker Elementary and later at Bellefonte High School, before retiring in 2020. He is survived by his two children, Ashley Jones of Pleasant Gap, and Amanda Lambert (Gregory) of Milesburg, his nephew, Shannon Struble, of Milesburg, whom he thought of as a son, and three grandchildren, Ava, and Charlotte Reed, and Peighton Jones. Also surviving are two sisters, Sharon Mitchell, and Karen McCulley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jim Lambert. John was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Bellefonte. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 33, in Bellefonte, where he was the current President of the Board of Directors. John was an animal lover and an avid sports fan; he could be found cheering for Penn State, the Eagles, and the other teams in Philadelphia. He enjoyed watching and attending games. He coached Little League in his earlier years. John loved all the students that he crossed paths with, either through Little League or while working at Marion Walker and Bellefonte High School. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 6pm, at the home of Mike and Ashley Lyons, 307 Forest Avenue, Bellefonte, with Rev. Frank Skies officiating. Friends will be received until 8pm. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to Ashley Jones at 108 Danielle Drive, Bellefonte, PA 16823, which will be transferred to a Memorial Scholarship that is currently being set up by the family at Bellefonte High School. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved