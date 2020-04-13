John Paul Lykens June 19, 1941-April 11, 2020 John Paul Lykens, 78, of Bellefonte passed away at his residence, on Saturday, April 11, 2020. John was born on June 19, 1941 in Philipsburg, a son of the late Clayton W. and Evelyn V. Dawson Lykens. On March 12, 1966, he married the former Susan V. (Neff) Lykens, who preceded him in death on June 2, 2009. John is survived by his daughter, Amy S. Lykens of Pleasant Gap, his sons, David A. Lykens of New Richmond, WI, James I. Lykens of PA, and Matthew C. Lykens of Bellefonte. Also surviving are his 16 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 brother Steven (Wendy) Albright of Pleasant Gap. John was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. He was a great outdoorsman. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date and will be announced at that time. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 13, 2020