Service Information Miller-Sekely Funeral Services 130 North Market Street Elizabethtown , PA 17022 (717)-367-1543 Obituary

John T. Walizer, Sr. January 21, 1931 ~ November 8, 2019 John T. Walizer, Sr. passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, Pa. with his wife of 69 years, Leah by his side. Born on January 21, 1931 in Mill Hall, Pa. to the late George and Margaret (Catherman) Walizer, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. John retired in 1993 from Monongahela Power, where he was employed as an engineer. John and Leah joined St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown in 1993 when they returned to live in their home state of Pennsylvania. They continued their lifelong devotion to the church in Elizabethtown and at that time John extended his Masonic activities within the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, Pa. At the Village, John was a member of the Men's Chorus and the Men's Quartet and he offered his services as a volunteer for over 20 years. John had been a member and Past Master of Bellefonte Lodge #268, Free and Accepted Masons, Williamsport Consistory and the Jaffa Shrine. Over the years he spent his time of leisure reading, square dancing, playing cards, wood working and cheering on his favorite team Penn State. His greatest joys were his wife and family. Surviving, in addition to his wife Leah, are two sons: John T. Walizer, Jr. and wife, Karen, of State College, and Curtis J. Walizer and wife, Rebecca, of Hershey; seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; and three sisters: Nora Mayes of Mill Hall, Pa., Dolly Deitrich and husband Don of Mingoville, Pa. and Myrtle Heverly of Bellefonte, Pa. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, Pa. 17022 at 11:00 AM. There will be no viewing. The family will greet friends at a luncheon immediately following the service. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown or the Masonic Village Men's Chorus, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, Pa. 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at

