John Winnett April 13, 1931 August 16, 2020 John Winnett passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born on April 13, 1931, in Roscoe, PA, he was the son of the late John and Sarah (Jackson) Winnett. On October 9, 1954, he married the love of his life, Emily (Brumbaugh) Winnett, who survives in State College, PA. He was drafted into the United States Army and earned the rank of Sergeant First Class. He retired from Penn State University as the supervisor of the Mushroom Test Demonstration Facility. John was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in State College. John was always a kind and gentle man with a wonderful smile. He regularly had kind words, a positive disposition, and was strong in his faith. Along with his wife, Emily, John is survived by his three children: Dan (Ginger), Nancy (Tom), and Tim (Jeri); eight grandchildren: Tyler (Tara), Christopher, Jeremy, Leah, Doug (Morgan), Jake, Symantha and Collin; and one great grandson, Jameson. A private service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Centre County Memorial Park with Pastor Greg Milinovich officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintzelman Funeral Services, PC. In lieu of flowers or donations, please assist the elderly, visit the lonely, and perform a deed of kindness in John's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store