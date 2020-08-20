1/2
John Winnett
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Winnett April 13, 1931 August 16, 2020 John Winnett passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born on April 13, 1931, in Roscoe, PA, he was the son of the late John and Sarah (Jackson) Winnett. On October 9, 1954, he married the love of his life, Emily (Brumbaugh) Winnett, who survives in State College, PA. He was drafted into the United States Army and earned the rank of Sergeant First Class. He retired from Penn State University as the supervisor of the Mushroom Test Demonstration Facility. John was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in State College. John was always a kind and gentle man with a wonderful smile. He regularly had kind words, a positive disposition, and was strong in his faith. Along with his wife, Emily, John is survived by his three children: Dan (Ginger), Nancy (Tom), and Tim (Jeri); eight grandchildren: Tyler (Tara), Christopher, Jeremy, Leah, Doug (Morgan), Jake, Symantha and Collin; and one great grandson, Jameson. A private service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Centre County Memorial Park with Pastor Greg Milinovich officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintzelman Funeral Services, PC. In lieu of flowers or donations, please assist the elderly, visit the lonely, and perform a deed of kindness in John's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
Centre County Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services P. C. - State College
1034 Benner Pike
State College, PA 16801
814 234 0332
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved