Johnathan D. Westover May 26, 1948 September 1, 2019 Johnathan D. Westover, 71, of McAlisterville, formerly of State College, passed away at 4:58 PM on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born on May 26, 1948 in Altoona, Blair County, he is a son of the late Jonathan L. and Gladys R. (Hammann) Westover. On May 29, 1971, he married his surviving wife, Sandra K. (Wareham) Westover with whom he was blessed to share over 48 years of marriage. Mr. Westover was a 1966 graduate of Hollidaysburg Area High School and honorably served our country in the United States Air Force. He was employed and retired after 30 years of service as a Lineman with Bell Telephone Company/Verizon. John was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in McAlisterville where he enjoyed volunteering and was a member of the Walker Grange # 786. He also enjoyed working and tinkering around the house. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, David Jon Westover of Lansing, MI; and one sister, Naomi R. Westover of Altoona. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 420 Main St., McAlisterville with the Rev. Erin Bovendam officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of the memorial services at 10:00 AM on Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions in Mr. Westover's memory can be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 15, McAlisterville, PA 17049. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville. Online condolences and tributes can be shared with the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019