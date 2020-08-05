1/1
Jose Campos
Jose Campos January 27, 1929-July 16, 2020 Jose Campos, of State College, PA, died on July 16, 2020 in Carlisle, PA. His mother was from the former Czechoslovakia, now the Check Republic, and his father from Mexico. He grew up in Czechoslovakia during the World War II years and moved to Mexico and the US where he developed a successful business career. A longtime resident of State College, he was an avid writer and story teller of the WW II years, life in Mexico and travel adventures. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Susan Raymond Campos, daughter Renata Campos Cajigas of Carlisle, her husband Rene Cajigas grandchildren Stephany, Caroline and Kevin and many dear friends from different countries. His absence is a silent grief and his life a beautiful memory.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
