Josefa R. Lingle August 30, 1928 ~ May 27, 2020 Josefa R. Lingle, 91, of Centre Hall, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born on August 30, 1928 in Villanueva De La Serena, Badajoz, Spain, she was the daughter of the late Joaquin Muñoz and Amadora Rodriguez. On December 7, 1960 in Barcelona, Spain, she married Eugene F. Lingle, who survives at home. Josefa was born and raised in the Roman Catholic Church. After moving to Centre Hall with Eugene, she became a member of the Colyer Brethren in Christ Church. She was a homemaker. She used to sew often. She liked to take the time to listen to music and old records, which included her favorite, Elvis Presley, play board games, especially Parcheesi, watch the old WWF wrestling with Hulk Hogan and her favorite "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, and catching up on the latest gossip surrounding movie stars and celebrities by reading Star and the National Inquirer and even started following the Kardashians on TV. She really enjoyed her sweet treats. She loved to walk and spend time with her family. Her and her husband would travel, but her favorite trips were always the ones spent going back to Spain. Along with her husband, Eugene, Josefa is survived by one daughter, Lisa J. Lingle and her fiancé, Billy A. Smith III, of Port Matilda and one granddaughter, Emily L. Martin and her husband, Jack, of Centre Hall. Although she did not have any 2 legged great grandchildren, she did have some 4 legged ones that she loved and would try to sneak some treats to here and there. Along with her parents, Josefa was preceded in death by three brothers, Diego Rodriguez Muñoz, Joaquin Rodriguez Muñoz, and Agustin Rodriguez Muñoz and three sisters, Anita Rodriguez Muñoz, Antonia Rodriguez Muñoz, and Alfonsa Rodriguez Muñoz. She was the last of her generation. A private graveside service will be held at Zion Hill United Methodist Cemetery in Colyer with Pastor Darrell Smucker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Josefa's memory to the Colyer Brethren in Christ Church, 105 Colyer Road, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave. #579 Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 29, 2020.