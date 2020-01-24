Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph A. Capitos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph A. Capitos February 21, 1936 ~ January 8, 2020 Joseph Andrew Capitos, 83, passed away on January 8, 2020 in West Lafayette, IN. A longtime resident of the Centre region, Mr. Capitos was born on February 21, 1936 in Madera, PA, the youngest son of the late Joseph W. and Evelyn Capitos. Mr. Capitos' older brother, Francis P. Capitos of Madera, PA, passed away in 2001. Mr. Capitos was a 1954 graduate of Madera High School. During the Korean War, he served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1957. Following this service, Mr. Capitos joined the United States Merchant Marines. In 1962, Mr. Capitos married Virginia Martinez of Johnstown, PA, and the couple later settled in Springfield, NJ. There, Mr. Capitos was employed as a Press Operator at Jersey Tab Corporation, and resumed his education at Union County Technical Institute. In 1973, Mr. Capitos and his family returned to Pennsylvania, ultimately settling in Pennsylvania Furnace, PA. Mr. Capitos was employed as an Engineering Analyst in the Office of the Physical Plant at the Pennsylvania State University. He also attended Penn State, earning an Associate Degree in Letters, Arts, and Sciences in 1980. After 25 years of service, Mr. Capitos retired from the University in 1998. In late 2013, Mr. and Mrs. Capitos relocated to West Lafayette, IN. Mrs. Capitos passed away in January 2017. Mr. Capitos was a longtime member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in State College, PA, where through the years, he was active on various committees related to the expansion and improvement of the church facilities. He was also an avid lifelong reader, mainly of historical fiction. Mr. Capitos is survived by his three sons, Andrew Capitos of New York, NY; Anthony Capitos and his wife Barbara of Bethesda, MD; and Albert Capitos and his wife Lisa of West Lafayette, IN; sister-in-law Mona Capitos of Madera, PA; in-laws Joseph and Elvira Bennese of Clearfield, PA; as well as five grandchildren, Joseph, William, Alexander, Henry, and Elise. A private memorial service is planned for later this year.

Joseph A. Capitos February 21, 1936 ~ January 8, 2020 Joseph Andrew Capitos, 83, passed away on January 8, 2020 in West Lafayette, IN. A longtime resident of the Centre region, Mr. Capitos was born on February 21, 1936 in Madera, PA, the youngest son of the late Joseph W. and Evelyn Capitos. Mr. Capitos' older brother, Francis P. Capitos of Madera, PA, passed away in 2001. Mr. Capitos was a 1954 graduate of Madera High School. During the Korean War, he served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1957. Following this service, Mr. Capitos joined the United States Merchant Marines. In 1962, Mr. Capitos married Virginia Martinez of Johnstown, PA, and the couple later settled in Springfield, NJ. There, Mr. Capitos was employed as a Press Operator at Jersey Tab Corporation, and resumed his education at Union County Technical Institute. In 1973, Mr. Capitos and his family returned to Pennsylvania, ultimately settling in Pennsylvania Furnace, PA. Mr. Capitos was employed as an Engineering Analyst in the Office of the Physical Plant at the Pennsylvania State University. He also attended Penn State, earning an Associate Degree in Letters, Arts, and Sciences in 1980. After 25 years of service, Mr. Capitos retired from the University in 1998. In late 2013, Mr. and Mrs. Capitos relocated to West Lafayette, IN. Mrs. Capitos passed away in January 2017. Mr. Capitos was a longtime member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in State College, PA, where through the years, he was active on various committees related to the expansion and improvement of the church facilities. He was also an avid lifelong reader, mainly of historical fiction. Mr. Capitos is survived by his three sons, Andrew Capitos of New York, NY; Anthony Capitos and his wife Barbara of Bethesda, MD; and Albert Capitos and his wife Lisa of West Lafayette, IN; sister-in-law Mona Capitos of Madera, PA; in-laws Joseph and Elvira Bennese of Clearfield, PA; as well as five grandchildren, Joseph, William, Alexander, Henry, and Elise. A private memorial service is planned for later this year. Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close