Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph A. DeHaas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph A. DeHaas October 18, 1929July 25, 2019 Joseph A. DeHaas, 89, of Bellefonte went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 25, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Joe was born on October 18, 1929, in Bellefonte, a son of the late John Bossert and Margueriete Adams DeHaas. On October 30, 1958, he married the former, Florence Barton who survives at home. Also surviving are his sons, John B. DeHaas of Bellefonte, Robert A. DeHaas also of Bellefonte and Timothy E. (Lisa) DeHaas of Howard. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Joe was a 1947 graduate of Bellefonte High School. Joe was a veteran having served in the United State Army during the Korean War. He was in the Fire Direction Center 82nd Field Artillery, 1st Calvary Division having served 11 1/2 months overseas. He received the Korean Service Medal, UN Summer Fall Offensive, Second Korean Winter Battle, Hongcheon, Chipyong-ni, National Defense United Nation. Joe was the Service Manager for Grant Torsell Buick in State College. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Bellefonte. He was a life member of the VFW Post 1600 of Bellefonte, a life member of the Bellefonte Elks Post 1094, and a life member of the Logan Fire Co. in Bellefonte. Joe was an avid bowler for over 50 years. He was inducted into the Seven Mountains Bowling Hall of Fame in 1991. He enjoyed playing golf at the Nittany Country Club, as which he was a member for many years. Joe also belonged to the Allegheny Mountain Region Antique Automobile Club having 2 Antique Cars. He also was a tipstaff at the Centre County Court House. Family and friends will be received at St. John Lutheran Church, 216 N. McAllister St., Bellefonte, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM with Funeral Services to follow at 11:30 AM, with Pastor William Osman, officiating. Military Honors will be accorded at the church. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made in memory of Joseph A. DeHaas to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at

Joseph A. DeHaas October 18, 1929July 25, 2019 Joseph A. DeHaas, 89, of Bellefonte went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 25, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Joe was born on October 18, 1929, in Bellefonte, a son of the late John Bossert and Margueriete Adams DeHaas. On October 30, 1958, he married the former, Florence Barton who survives at home. Also surviving are his sons, John B. DeHaas of Bellefonte, Robert A. DeHaas also of Bellefonte and Timothy E. (Lisa) DeHaas of Howard. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Joe was a 1947 graduate of Bellefonte High School. Joe was a veteran having served in the United State Army during the Korean War. He was in the Fire Direction Center 82nd Field Artillery, 1st Calvary Division having served 11 1/2 months overseas. He received the Korean Service Medal, UN Summer Fall Offensive, Second Korean Winter Battle, Hongcheon, Chipyong-ni, National Defense United Nation. Joe was the Service Manager for Grant Torsell Buick in State College. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Bellefonte. He was a life member of the VFW Post 1600 of Bellefonte, a life member of the Bellefonte Elks Post 1094, and a life member of the Logan Fire Co. in Bellefonte. Joe was an avid bowler for over 50 years. He was inducted into the Seven Mountains Bowling Hall of Fame in 1991. He enjoyed playing golf at the Nittany Country Club, as which he was a member for many years. Joe also belonged to the Allegheny Mountain Region Antique Automobile Club having 2 Antique Cars. He also was a tipstaff at the Centre County Court House. Family and friends will be received at St. John Lutheran Church, 216 N. McAllister St., Bellefonte, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM with Funeral Services to follow at 11:30 AM, with Pastor William Osman, officiating. Military Honors will be accorded at the church. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made in memory of Joseph A. DeHaas to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com Published in Centre Daily Times on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.