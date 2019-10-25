Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph A. Rodriguez. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Viewing 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph A. Rodriguez August 12, 1981 October 22, 2019 Joseph A. Rodriguez, 38, of Pleasant Gap, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born on August 12, 1981, in Long Branch, New Jersey, he was the son of Jose and Yvonne (Heltman) Rodriguez, who are both surviving at their home in Pleasant Gap. Joseph was a 1999 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School and attended CPI for Fiber Optics. He was currently working as a cook at Perkins in State College. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his three children, Sage, Jericho, and Aurelia Rodriguez, as well as a baby on the way, due in January 2020. Also surviving is one sister, Rosa Rodriguez, nieces Tyler Tyson and Ashlynne Burke, grandfather, Jose Antonio Rodriguez, grandmother, Sue Heltman, and step-grandmother, Mary Heltman. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronald Heltman and Aurea Galarza Rodriguez, and aunt Barbara Heltman. Joseph loved anything that involved him making things and working with his hands. He struggled for many years with mental illness and addiction. These demons that he faced took ahold of his life, changing him, and destroying so much of the hope and promises of his future. While his loss is heartbreaking, his family finds comfort in the fact that his battle is finally over and he no longer must struggle with the pain that he lived with for so long. There will be a public viewing held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 10am-12 noon, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no funeral services. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Joseph A. Rodriguez August 12, 1981 October 22, 2019 Joseph A. Rodriguez, 38, of Pleasant Gap, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born on August 12, 1981, in Long Branch, New Jersey, he was the son of Jose and Yvonne (Heltman) Rodriguez, who are both surviving at their home in Pleasant Gap. Joseph was a 1999 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School and attended CPI for Fiber Optics. He was currently working as a cook at Perkins in State College. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his three children, Sage, Jericho, and Aurelia Rodriguez, as well as a baby on the way, due in January 2020. Also surviving is one sister, Rosa Rodriguez, nieces Tyler Tyson and Ashlynne Burke, grandfather, Jose Antonio Rodriguez, grandmother, Sue Heltman, and step-grandmother, Mary Heltman. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronald Heltman and Aurea Galarza Rodriguez, and aunt Barbara Heltman. Joseph loved anything that involved him making things and working with his hands. He struggled for many years with mental illness and addiction. These demons that he faced took ahold of his life, changing him, and destroying so much of the hope and promises of his future. While his loss is heartbreaking, his family finds comfort in the fact that his battle is finally over and he no longer must struggle with the pain that he lived with for so long. There will be a public viewing held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 10am-12 noon, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no funeral services. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close