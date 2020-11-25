Joseph Aaron Byler, Sr.

September 3, 1953 - November 19, 2020

Petersburg, Pennsylvania - Joseph Aaron Byler, Sr. (Joe), 67, passed away at his home on November 19, 2020.

Joe was born September 3rd, 1953 in McVeytown, PA. He was the son of Jefferson Ray and the late Lydia Melinda (Yoder) Byler. He was united in marriage to Sally Marie Lalli on September 4, 1974 . Mrs. Byler survives in their home. He was preceded in death by his mother Lydia Melinda (Yoder) Byler, and sister-in-law Linda Byler.

Joe enjoyed hunting with his friends and family, fishing, mentoring youth hunters, butchering, hunting, softball, hunting, farming, hunting, planting food plots, riding motorcycle, pulling taffy, loading shells, water witching, and making apple butter and apple sauce..Oh and don't forget Hunting!

Joe enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his wife he is survived by 4 children, Joseph Byler, Jr (Lorianne Bressler) of Spring Mills, Jefferson and Tami (Stewart) Byler of Loganton, Jessica Byler (Brad Ross), of Petersburg, and Julie Wysocki (Eric) of Denver, Colorado. He was also blessed with 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his father Jefferson Ray Byler of Huntingdon and 10 brothers and sisters. Wanda Ayers (Bill) of Petersburg, Irene Miller (Freeman) of Allensville, Jeffery Byler (Jolene) of Belleville, Mary Lou Couch (John) of Huntingdon , Rebecca Clark (Dave) of Warriors Mark, Betty Forgy (Gary) of Newton Hamilton, Jason Byler (Amy) of North Carolina, John Byler (former Linda) of Tyrone, Twila Bigelow (Randy) of Williamsburg, and James Byler of Huntingdon.

Joe is also survived by his hunting buddy and best friend Lewis McCarty (McGoo) of Petersburg.

Joe was an active member of the NRA and a member of the wild turkey federation for many years.

There will be no funeral services at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store