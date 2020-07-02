Joseph Fitzgibbon May 9, 1922 - April 23, 2020 Joseph Fitzgibbon, a long-time resident of Philipsburg, passed away on April 23rd in Long Beach, California. Joe was born May 9th, 1922, in Pleasant Hill, the son of Joe and Agnes FItzgibbon. He attended Philipsburg High School, where he excelled in football and baseball. After graduation he enlisted in the U. S. Army Air Corps. He attained the rank of Staff Sargent before being discharged in 1946 at the conclusion of WWII. He was proud of his service and enjoyed participating in school Veterans' celebrations with his great-grandchildren. In 1943 he married Harriett Hewitt and they would spend their next 76 years together. They settled in Philipsburg where they opened FItzgibbon Pastry Shop. Joe continued to delight the residents with fresh breads and sweet goodies for the next 40 years until his retirement. Joe was an active member of his community, belonging to Trinity UMC, and the Masonic Lodge.He was an avid sportsman. He was a member of the Moshannon Run Hunt Club and active in the Rod and Gun Club. He especially loved trap shooting and won several awards. He participated in state as well as national tournaments. In the 1970s he won the Pennsylvania Amateur Trap Shooting Association's trophy for the highest handicapped average for that year. In 2004 Joe and Harriett moved to California to be near their daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Joe continued to return to Philipsburg every year for deer and turkey season until his health no longer permitted travel. For the rest of his life he continued to talk about his happy days "back home". Joe is survived by his wife Harriett, his daughter Kathie (Samms), grandson David, granddaughter Shannon (Taylor), and great-grandchildren Holly (Taylor), Nathan, and Lauren.



