Joseph G. "Joe" Rearick, Sr. April 6, 1934November 26, 2019 Joseph G. "Joe" Rear- ick, Sr., 85, of Port Matilda, went to be with the angels on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Joseph was born on April 6, 1934, in (Centennial) RD Port Matilda, a son of the late William D. and Dorothy E. (Noll) Rearick. Joe was married on August 13, 1953, at Carson's Corner to the former Leona J. Cowher, who preceded him in death on May 30, 2002. He was also preceded in death by four sons: Joseph Rearick, Jr., Darrell Rearick, Randy Rearick; and an infant son; three sisters: Jean Laird, Jane Milton and Ann Gunter; and one brother, Gary Rearick. Joe is survived by two daughter-in-laws, Robin Rearick and Tracy Waite; eight grandchildren: Chad Rearick and his wife, Crystal, Tanya Fink and her husband, Matt, Amy Tennis and her husband, Shaun, Shannon Burns and her husband, Steve, Stephanie Covalt, Valerie Stere and her husband, Kurt, Alysha Waite and Cassidy Rearick; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and his siblings: Bill Rearick, Sal Johnson, Ruby Eckley, Madeline Stamm, Elmer Rearick, Delmer Rearick, Dottie Young; and numerous other extended family members. Joe most recently attended the United Methodist Church in Port Matilda. He was employed with several area businesses throughout his career including: Penn State University, the former Miller-McVeigh Ford and Chemcut, State College, until his retirement in 1999. Joe enjoyed cutting firewood, spending time with his grandkids and going to church. He brought fellowship to numerous residents of area nursing homes with his singing and scripture. Joe's family left here on earth are left saddened with a heavy heart; but his wife and boys are together again rejoicing in Heaven. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Black Oak Cemetery (Flat Rock) Port Matilda. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to the , . Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at

Joseph G. "Joe" Rearick, Sr. April 6, 1934November 26, 2019 Joseph G. "Joe" Rear- ick, Sr., 85, of Port Matilda, went to be with the angels on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Joseph was born on April 6, 1934, in (Centennial) RD Port Matilda, a son of the late William D. and Dorothy E. (Noll) Rearick. Joe was married on August 13, 1953, at Carson's Corner to the former Leona J. Cowher, who preceded him in death on May 30, 2002. He was also preceded in death by four sons: Joseph Rearick, Jr., Darrell Rearick, Randy Rearick; and an infant son; three sisters: Jean Laird, Jane Milton and Ann Gunter; and one brother, Gary Rearick. Joe is survived by two daughter-in-laws, Robin Rearick and Tracy Waite; eight grandchildren: Chad Rearick and his wife, Crystal, Tanya Fink and her husband, Matt, Amy Tennis and her husband, Shaun, Shannon Burns and her husband, Steve, Stephanie Covalt, Valerie Stere and her husband, Kurt, Alysha Waite and Cassidy Rearick; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and his siblings: Bill Rearick, Sal Johnson, Ruby Eckley, Madeline Stamm, Elmer Rearick, Delmer Rearick, Dottie Young; and numerous other extended family members. Joe most recently attended the United Methodist Church in Port Matilda. He was employed with several area businesses throughout his career including: Penn State University, the former Miller-McVeigh Ford and Chemcut, State College, until his retirement in 1999. Joe enjoyed cutting firewood, spending time with his grandkids and going to church. He brought fellowship to numerous residents of area nursing homes with his singing and scripture. Joe's family left here on earth are left saddened with a heavy heart; but his wife and boys are together again rejoicing in Heaven. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Black Oak Cemetery (Flat Rock) Port Matilda. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to the , . Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 1, 2019

