John H. Hart III December 29, 1928 ~ October 7, 2020 Joseph H. Hart III, 91, of State College, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at home. Born December 29, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY. He was the son of the late Joseph H. II and Marian Corcoran Hart. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gladys (Peters), sons Lawrence of Albion PA, Joseph IV (Karin) of Boalsburg PA, Paul (Susan) of Indiana PA, Thomas of Tampa FL, and Kenneth (Darla) of Boalsburg; two daughters Lois Obrock (Ernest) and Mary Alice Newnam; and one brother, Edward Hart of Phillipsport, NY. In addition, he is survived by 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Joseph was preceded in death by sister Joan White and brother William Hart. Joseph graduated from Ellenville High School of Ellenville, NY in 1946. He went on to earn a BS in Management Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1952 and a BS in Metallurgical Engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology 1963. Joseph worked as a Director of Marketing for IBM for 30 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, as well as a Life member of the Knights of Columbus, and an avid supporter and former Executive Committee Member of the Juniata Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He also served as President of the PA Association for Children and adults with Learning Disabilities. His personal hobbies included playing tennis and gardening with his family. He was a devoted husband and father and loved his family very much. Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday October 10, 2020, at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Victory Church, 820 Westerly Parkway, State College, with Father Jonathan Dickson officiating. Private burial will be in Boalsburg Cemetery immediately following the mass. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Juniata Valley Council at jvcbsa.org
or to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church at 820 Westerly Parkway, State College PA 16801. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
or visit us on Facebook.