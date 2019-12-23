Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph H. Supko. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph H. Supko August 26, 1931-December 21, 2019 Joseph H. Supko, 88, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Eagle Valley Personal Care Home in Milesburg, PA, where he resided and was formerly of Houtzdale, PA Born on August 26, 1931 in Osceola Mills, PA he was the son of the late Wassel and Helen (Churney) Supko. He married Alice J. (Roach) Supko on April 25, 1953 in Winchester, VA: she preceded him in death on May 2, 2014. He was of the United Methodist Faith. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War, a member of the Houtzdale American Legion Freeberg Post 591 and the VFW Post 5020 in Osceola Mills, PA. He was a retired carman for Conrail and a 1949 graduate of the former Osceola Mills High School. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by: one daughter, Rebecca Blount; and one sister Helen Rebar. He is survived by: one daughter, Sue Supko Yarger & her husband Dale of Osceola Mills (Sanborn), PA; one son, Daniel B. Supko & his wife Patty (Ivic) Supko of Bellefonte, PA; one sister, Barbara Fetcenko & her husband Raymond of OH; three brothers, Robert Supko of DuBois, PA, Mathew Supko of SC and Paul Supko & his wife Carol of Huntingdon, PA. He is also survived by: nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the American Legion Cemetery in Houtzdale, PA. Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook go to:

