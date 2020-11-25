Joseph Lloyd Shultz
February 16, 1931 - November 23, 2020
Zion, Pennsylvania - Joseph Lloyd Shultz, 89 of Zion, was called to his eternal home by his Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020 at home. He was born on February 16, 1931 in Curtin, he was the son of the late James M. Shultz and Olie Belle Lucas Shultz.
On June 19, 1959, in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bellefonte, he married Elizabeth Ann Spearly who passed from this life on February 18, 2011.
On March 3, 2012, he married Audrey Kay Korman in Trinity Reformed Church, Hublersburg.
Joe was a 1950 graduate of Bellefonte High School and 1972 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University. He served in the U.S. Army from March 1952 to February 1954, stationed in Munich, Germany.
He was employed by PSU, retiring in 1985 as an Accountant. He served on the Benner Two. Planning Commission from 1985-2007. He was Vice-President of the Roland Curtin Foundation from 1990-1996.
Joe was a member of the Trinity Reformed Church, Sunday school, church choir, and Trinity Brothers.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trap skeet, sporting clay shooting, and gardening.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a step-daughter, Tamera A. Helwig and her husband Robert, of Bellefonte; a step-son, Timothy E. Korman, and his partner David Robinson, of Williston, VT; three brothers, Walter L. Luther and David of Conroe, TX., three step-grandchildren, Christopher R. (Kristen) Helwig, of Pleasant Gap., Jenna A (Craig) Montag, of Johnstown, and Megan M. (Jon) Fronk of Williamsport; three step-great grandchildren Cora and Kinley Helwig of Pleasant Gap., and Levi Montag of Johnstown. He was preceded in death by four brothers; Harry F., James, Glenn E., and Clarence N., and a sister Emily M. Greenaway.
A memorial service will be held at the Trinity Reformed Church in Hulbersburg on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with the Pastor Keith Koch officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Reformed Church, 355 Hublersburg Rd., Bellefonte, Pa. 16823.
Online condolences www.kader-neff.com