Joseph M. "Joey" Klinger
Joseph M. "Joey" Klinger January 3, 1988 - June 16, 2020 Joseph M. "Joey" Klinger, of Potters Mills, passed away on June 16, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. He was 32. Born January 3, 1988 in State College, Joey was a son of Sandra "Dee" (Richardson) Wilkins (David) of Milesburg and Michael Klinger of Fannettsburg. Joey was a 2006 graduate of Penns Valley Area High School, where he made some great friendships. In addition to his parents, Joey is survived by two children, Wyatt D. and Arianna A. Klinger; one sister, Jennifer "Tootie" Alterio; and two brothers, Michael A. Tice and Steven A. Alterio. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. Joey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Sandra E. and Ronald L. Richardson, and his paternal grandmother, Rita Klinger. Joey enjoyed being the guy that could fix everyone's electronics, or as he called it "tinkering". He had a great love for his two German Shepherds, Angeles and Jerry Lee. Joey spent a lot of his time watching his favorite movies and had an amazing skill at quoting them word for word. He had an original and unique sense of humor. His impersonations of his mother will be greatly missed. Joey had a one of a kind soul that was taken too soon. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family. "Don't you forget about me"--The Breakfast Club A time of visitation and remembrance for family and friends will be held on June 24, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home in Millheim. Contributions in memory of Joey may be given to Steven R. Neff Funeral Home, PO Box 437, Millheim, PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
