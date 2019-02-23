Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph T. Costello. View Sign

Joseph Thomas Costello October 11, 1934 February 20, 2019 Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Son of Thomas and Marie Costello who preceded him in death along with his brother, Thomas Jr., his daughter Kim, first wife Margaret DeMaria, and his son-in-law, Harvey Margolies. He is survived by his siblings: James, Neil, Paul, Catherine, Margaret, Barbara and Mary and their families along with his second wife, Grace Roth, and her husband, Joel. Joe will be lovingly missed by all, especially his children, their spouses and his grandchildren; son, Michael Costello, his wife, Jessica and granddaughter, Adrienne. Daughter, Pamela Margolies and grandchildren Ryan, Brendan and Isabelle. Daughter, Laura Tokash, her husband Andrew and grandchildren Elise and Leah. Son, Todd Costello, his wife, Marjorie and grandchildren Emily, Morgan and Anna. Joe grew up in Brooklyn NY, attended Pratt University in New York City, and was a member of the US Army. After his service in the Army, Joe had a 30 year career with AT&T telephone company in New York City. He was a lifelong Yankee fan and shared that joy with his children. He was a voracious reader and a lover of music and merriment. If he was speaking with you he was telling you a joke. He loved the challenge of the NY Times crossword puzzle and completed it daily for decades. Joe was an athlete throughout his life; company softball team, club champion tennis player, two time NYC Marathon runner and frustrated golfer. Joe was never chasing, he was slowing things down and enjoying life's simple Pleasures - he focused on quality over quantity. He loved the sea and lived his working years in Belle Harbor, N.Y. and his retirement years in Ft. Myers, Fla., never more than a few hundred yards from the ocean. He taught his children adventure and "why not" instead of "why". Simply put, if you were in Joe's company, you were laughing, smiling and having a grand time. May he Rest in Peace. A memorial service will be held at a later date in his hometown at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome. com.

2401 S. Atherton Street

State College , PA 16801

