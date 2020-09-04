Joseph Wakeley, Jr. November 2, 1937 ~ August 27, 2020 Joseph Wakeley, Jr., lifelong volunteer and community leader, 82, of State College, PA passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Esther, by his side on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Joseph was widely known in the State College area for his dedication to local swimming, his leadership in founding the State College Area YMCA, his role in local government, and his lifelong church involvement. Born on November 2, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Theresa (Pucci) Wakeley. Joseph met Esther Christine (Hart) in 1956 at a youth Bible study in Philadelphia. They were married in 1960 at the chapel of Eastern Baptist Seminary by their friend Reverend Dr. Tony Campolo. Joseph is survived by his wife Esther (Hart); his sister Elizabeth Tapera of Bensalem, PA and her two sons; his five children and their spouses David and Linda (Barrigar) Wakeley, Scott and June (Turnbull) Wakeley, Timothy and Jill (Heimburger) Wakeley, Joseph and Jennifer (Hahn) Wakeley, III, and Marion (Wakeley) and David Ulmer; 23 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. While growing up in West Philadelphia, Joseph was encouraged to pursue swimming and began his lifelong passion at the West Philadelphia YMCA. Joseph went on to become a lifeguard for the City of Philadelphia and began swimming competitively for the YMCA and his high school. Joseph was captain of the West Philadelphia High School team that won the Public High School Championship title in 1955 and was named to the All-American High School Team. Joseph graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1955. His swimming performance earned him a scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania where he studied electrical engineering. Joseph was a standout swimmer for Penn, and he became the first junior to be named a captain of the men's swim team. He graduated with his bachelor's degree in 1959 from the University of Pennsylvania and continued his education with a master's degree in electric engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn. In 1965, Joseph and Esther moved to State College as part of Joseph's new role as a research associate with the Penn State Applied Research Laboratory (ARL). During his tenure with ARL, Joseph conducted research and development supporting the U.S. Navy's underwater and torpedo programs. He published papers on underwater acoustic propagation and underwater explosive time and frequency signatures while also serving as an advisor to honors and graduate students and as an assistant professor of acoustics. In 1997, he retired from his position with Penn State. Joseph's passion for competitive swimming made him a staple in the State College community. After moving to State College, Joseph recognized that there were no local community swim teams. In the late 1960s, he began jumping the fence with a group of swimmers at the William L. Welch Community Pool to hold informal summer practice sessions. Eventually, he was given a key to the pool, and he officially formed the Welch Sharks Swim Team in 1969. During the winter months, he drove swimmers to the indoor pool at the Bellefonte YMCA rekindling his connection to the YMCA organization. He asked to extend the Bellefonte YMCA services to the State College area, but was instead encouraged to form his own YMCA branch. In 1975, Joseph partnered with Shirley Miller to begin the process of formally chartering the State College Area YMCA with the goal of developing an indoor fitness and recreation center. Although they didn't yet have their own facility, Joseph began coaching the State College Area YMCA (SCAY) swim team during the winter of 1975 with rented pool space. Joseph was also the inaugural chairman of the YMCA board serving in this role from 1975 to 1984. Joseph and his family painted the first sign for the State College YMCA. Before the YMCA had its own facility, Joseph and Esther added a second phone line to their home which became the official State College YMCA phone line receiving and answering calls from patrons and prospective members at all hours (this phone number remains the primary number of the YMCA today). Joseph and Esther continued to be active volunteers for the State College YMCA for many years actively participating in the fundraising campaigns for both the land purchase on Whitehall Road and the construction of the YMCA facility and pool that are in use today. He served on the YMCA board for 15 years and became the first emeritus member of the board. He continued to coach the SCAY AquaLions team even after stepping down from the board. Joseph continued his swimming influence in the area by founding both the State College Area High School boys and girls swim teams and serving as the first coach for the teams. Throughout his State College coaching tenure, Joseph coached thousands of swimmers throughout their summer, winter, and high school seasons. Swimming was Joseph's lifelong passion, and his enthusiasm for the sport and youth athletics continues to leave an impression on the community. Joseph also believed in the positive impact that could be made by local government. In 1979, Joseph was elected to the State College Borough Council. In 1983, he was elected Borough Council President a position that he held for two years. During his time on Council, Joseph was instrumental in public works projects throughout the State College area. One of Joseph's favorite projects was the construction of Orchard Park a multi-use community park that includes sports fields, playgrounds, and an open-air amphitheater. Joseph was also a devoted Christian and actively served in his local church the State College Alliance Church. Joseph and Esther joined the church in 1965 and actively volunteered in various ministries including teaching Sunday School, hosting Bible studies in their home, and organizing events/meals for seniors. Joseph also served in various leadership roles at the church including the Board of Elders. Joseph (also affectionately known as Pop-Pop) will be remembered by his family for his gregarious laugh, his love for his family, his long walks, hosting the entire family for New Year's events, his passion for the community, the way he brought swimmers together, the way he could start a conversation with anyone, and his sincere love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Joseph will be honored with an outdoor celebration of life event at State College Alliance Church on Saturday, September 19 at 2:00pm. This service will also be streamed live. A socially-distanced visitation with the family will be held on the same day at the church from 12:00pm-1:30pm. Additional details about these events are available at wakeleys.net/joseph
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in the name of the Wakeley Family to the Alliance Great Commission Fund, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920.