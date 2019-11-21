|
|
Josephine "Jo" C. Shaw January 23, 1935 November 19, 2019 Josephine "Jo" C. Shaw, 84, of Bellefonte, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born in Osceola Mills, on January 23, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Blake) Adams. On November 20, 1953, she married the love of her life, James H. Shaw, who preceded her in death on October 19, 2015, after sharing almost 62 years of marriage together. Jo was a 1952 graduate of Osceola Mills High School. She worked as a Teacher's Aide in Bellefonte until she retired in 1996. She is survived by one daughter, Mary Jo Witmer (Chuck), one grandson, Adam Witmer (Emily), and one great-granddaughter, Sophia Witmer, all of Bellefonte. Also surviving are four brothers, Frank Adams (Annette), John Adams, Albert Adams (Marilyn), and Robert Adams (Elaine), one sister, Deborah Collins (partner Charles Loesch), sister-in-law, Patricia Adams, brothers-in-law, John Cowfer and Robert Rusnak, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Adams Cowfer and Fran Daugherty (Leo), and two brothers, Joseph Adams and James Adams. She was a life member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellefonte. She enjoyed crocheting. Most of all, she loved her family and she made taking care of them her life's mission. A loving mother, grandma, and great grandma, she leaves behind countless memories that will forever be cherished by her loved ones. There will be a public viewing held on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 6-8pm, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Wake service will immediately follow the viewing. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 9am, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, with Father George Jakopac officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Josephine's memory to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 21, 2019
