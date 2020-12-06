1/1
Josephine Keiser
1926 - 2020
Josephine (Jo) Keiser
March 24, 1926 - December 1, 2020
State College, Pennsylvania - Jo was born in 1926 in Mechanicsburg, PA, to James and Elizabeth Dougherty.
While in Mechanicsburg HS, she played the French horn in the Harrisburg Symphony. During WWII, she was in the Army Cadet Nursing Corps, earning her RN at the hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She remained at the hospital after the war and became chief nurse of the men's surgical floor.
In 1956 she had the good sense to marry James Keiser, and in 1959 they moved to State College where Jim had joined the faculty at Penn State. They were married for 62 years.
Jo was a stay-at-home mom, volunteering at State College schools and in the Scouting programs for many years. She then worked in the Penn State Admissions program. An avid antique collector, she had a booth at the Apple Hill Antique Center. As an RN, she volunteered at Centre County Hospital, with the Red Cross blood mobile, and belonged to the State College Nurses Club for many years. She was a long-term member of the State College Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir, was a visiting deacon, participated as a Presbyterian circle member, and enjoyed the book club. She and Jim were recognized for their contributions to the State College community. Jo will long be remembered for her ready smile, gracious manner and devotion to her family.
She is survived by a son, James R. Keiser III of Camp Hill; a daughter Joanie Gale, of Palos Verdes Estates, CA; and a son, John D. Keiser, of Brockport, NY. She is also survived by a brother, James Dougherty of Lancaster, PA, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In 2011, she and Jim moved to the Village at Penn State and she eventually moved into the Atrium. The family would like to thank the staff for their wonderful care and kindness.
Funeral services will be held at a future date. Contributions may be made to the State College Presbyterian Church Music Fund or The Village at Penn State.


Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
December 5, 2020
We couldn't have asked for better neighbors than Jo & Jim for our many years in State College. Thank you for providing such nice companions for our children during their formative years. We have admired the way in which you have lived your life and the legacy of love and hope you leave behind. Farewell, dear friend.
Judy and Paul Todd
Friend
