Josephine Rachael Weber March 28, 1926December 6, 2019 Josephine Rachael Weber, 93, of Houser-ville, died December 6, 2019, surrounded by family. Rachael Weber was born March 28, 1926 in Bellefonte, PA. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Roxanne Stover of Bellefonte, PA. Rachael was a 1945 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She worked at Penn State University for 25 years, retiring in 1988. In her youth, she spent time tenting at Grange Fair where she sang and played guitar. It was at the annual fair, where she met her future husband. She married the late John Joseph Weber III on June 21, 1947 and they resided in Houserville during their 71 years of marriage. Rachael was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who made her house the most welcoming of homes; where she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, sewing/crocheting, listening to country music, reading and watching her Pirates baseball on TV. She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their golden years. Rachael was a long-time member of Shiloh Lutheran Church of State College. The family will miss her smile, love of her family and life. Rachael is survived by her five children: John Weber IV (Sharon) of Dexter, OR; David Weber (Candice) of Waynesboro, PA; Cynthia Weber (Bruce-Deceased) Lehr of State College, PA; Thelma Weber (Steve) of Avella, PA; and Karl Weber (Barbie) of State College, PA. Cherished grandchildren: Lezley Kushima, Darbie Matsumoto, John Weber V (deceased); Jessica Bryan, Dana Weber, Ryan Weber, Kathryn Beck, Amanda Lehr, Matthew Lehr; Jennifer Bartley-Weber (deceased), Kelly Bartley-Weber; Nicholas Stumpf, Thomas Stumpf, Jadyn Brugler, Jenna Brugler; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased in death by her siblings: Myrtle Stover, Ceclia "Dot" Stover, Theodore "Buck" Stover and Joyce Dutrow. A 1 PM viewing and a 2 PM funeral services followed by a brief graveside service will be held at Heinzelman's Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College on Friday, December 13, 2019. Memorial contributions can be made to Shiloh Lutheran Church, 801 Benner Pike, State College, PA, 16801. A guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

