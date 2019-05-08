Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua Forrest Bathgate. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Joshua Forrest Bathgate February 9, 1990 May 4, 2019 Our beloved, Joshua Forrest Bathgate, 29, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born on February 9, 1990, in State College, he was the son of Kevin Bathgate and Sharon (Dotts) Bathgate, who are both surviving in Howard and Bellefonte, respectively. Josh was a 2008 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School. He worked as a laborer and in construction helping his dad; additionally, he enjoyed working as a delivery driver for various restaurants. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his two brothers, Jesse Bathgate, of Davenport, Iowa, and Jonathan Bathgate, of Boston, Mass. Also surviving are grandparents, Ronald and Susan Dotts, of Bellefonte, and several aunts and uncles: Lorri Dotts, of Bellefonte, Steve Dotts, of Utah, Kimberly and Rich Fornicola, of Bellefonte, and Tina and Paul Gentzel, of Zion. Josh was athletic and grew up playing multiple sports; he especially enjoyed playing basketball in his free time. He also enjoyed watching professional sports, especially basketball playoffs. Listening to his favorite music and watching his favorite movies brought him happiness. The thing he looked forward to the most and the thing that he enjoyed the most was hanging out with his brothers and being at camp. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Watermarke Church at 116 S. Spring Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Joshua Forrest Bathgate February 9, 1990 May 4, 2019 Our beloved, Joshua Forrest Bathgate, 29, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born on February 9, 1990, in State College, he was the son of Kevin Bathgate and Sharon (Dotts) Bathgate, who are both surviving in Howard and Bellefonte, respectively. Josh was a 2008 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School. He worked as a laborer and in construction helping his dad; additionally, he enjoyed working as a delivery driver for various restaurants. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his two brothers, Jesse Bathgate, of Davenport, Iowa, and Jonathan Bathgate, of Boston, Mass. Also surviving are grandparents, Ronald and Susan Dotts, of Bellefonte, and several aunts and uncles: Lorri Dotts, of Bellefonte, Steve Dotts, of Utah, Kimberly and Rich Fornicola, of Bellefonte, and Tina and Paul Gentzel, of Zion. Josh was athletic and grew up playing multiple sports; he especially enjoyed playing basketball in his free time. He also enjoyed watching professional sports, especially basketball playoffs. Listening to his favorite music and watching his favorite movies brought him happiness. The thing he looked forward to the most and the thing that he enjoyed the most was hanging out with his brothers and being at camp. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Watermarke Church at 116 S. Spring Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close