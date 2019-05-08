Joshua Forrest Bathgate February 9, 1990 May 4, 2019 Our beloved, Joshua Forrest Bathgate, 29, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born on February 9, 1990, in State College, he was the son of Kevin Bathgate and Sharon (Dotts) Bathgate, who are both surviving in Howard and Bellefonte, respectively. Josh was a 2008 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School. He worked as a laborer and in construction helping his dad; additionally, he enjoyed working as a delivery driver for various restaurants. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his two brothers, Jesse Bathgate, of Davenport, Iowa, and Jonathan Bathgate, of Boston, Mass. Also surviving are grandparents, Ronald and Susan Dotts, of Bellefonte, and several aunts and uncles: Lorri Dotts, of Bellefonte, Steve Dotts, of Utah, Kimberly and Rich Fornicola, of Bellefonte, and Tina and Paul Gentzel, of Zion. Josh was athletic and grew up playing multiple sports; he especially enjoyed playing basketball in his free time. He also enjoyed watching professional sports, especially basketball playoffs. Listening to his favorite music and watching his favorite movies brought him happiness. The thing he looked forward to the most and the thing that he enjoyed the most was hanging out with his brothers and being at camp. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Watermarke Church at 116 S. Spring Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 8, 2019