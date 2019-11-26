Josiah H. Peachey June 4, 1954 - November 24, 2019 Josiah H. Peachey, of Spring Mills, passed from this life on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was 65. Born in Allensville, Josiah was a son of the late Jesse S. Peachey and Nancy E. Peachey, who survives. On November 5, 1974, Josiah married Leah S. Swarey who also survives at their home. In addition to his wife, Josiah is survived by three daughters, Sally Ann Stoltzfus-Mill Hall, Nancy L. Fisher-Mill Hall, and Anna M. Peachey-Spring Mills; one son, Jesse Lee Peachey-Spring Mills; siblings, Mary Peachey-Belleville, Annie Kanagy- Fort Plain, NY, Sylvia Peachey-Altoona, Jacob Peachey-Rockville, IN, Katie Kanagy-Allensville, Jesse Peachey-Allensville, Nancy Wengerd-Tyrone, Sally Peachey-Allensville, Esther Peachey-Allensville and Naomi Yoder-Allensville. Also surviving are grandchildren, Nancy Stoltzfus, Martha Stoltzfus, Paul Stoltzfus, Naomi Stoltzfus, Jesse Fisher, Elmer Peachey, Miriam Fisher, Esther Peachey, AnnaMae Fisher, Nancy Peachey, Matthew Fisher, Dorothy Peachey, Steven Fisher, MaryBeth Peachey, LeaBeth Fisher, Josh Mark Peachey, Emma Fisher, Martha Peachey and Amanda Fisher. In addition to his father, Josiah was preceded in death by one daughter, Martha and a brother-in-law, Andy Wengerd. Visitation will be at 129 Triple J. Drive, Spring Mills from Nov. 24th-26th. Funeral services will be held at the same address on Wednesday, Nov. 27th at 9:00 am. Josiah will be laid to rest in the Elk Creek Cemetery in Rebersburg. Arrangements were entrusted to the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home, Millheim.

