Service Information Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home 3774 Warriors Mark Path Warriors Mark , PA Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home 3774 Warriors Mark Path Warriors Mark , PA Memorial service 11:00 AM Gatesburg Lutheran Church 1924 W. Gatesburg Rd. Warriors Mark , PA Obituary

Josie Mae Puskar (Carothers) August 22, 1940 ~ March 4, 2020 Josie Mae Puskar (Carothers) born on August 22, 1940, passed away peacefully at home in Irvona surrounded by her family on March 4, 2020. On February 14, 1990 she happily married her beloved husband Randolph J. Puskar who survives. She is also survived by 1 sister and 3 brothers, Nancy Watkins (Bob), Sunny Swank (Betsy), Henry Swank, Vincent Swank, her children, Paul W. Carothers, Jr. (MaryLou), Sissy Sunday (Stoy), and Toni Campbell (Greg). Also survived by Randolph's children, James Rose (Barbra), Dawn Joyce (Stan), and Randolph J. Puskar, Jr. Josie is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews, and an aunt. Josie worked in Sterile Processing at Centre Community Hospital (now known as Mount Nittany Medical Center) for several years. She received her degree in sterile processing from Perdue University and became a supervisor in the sterile processing department. Josie enjoyed spending time with her family, the annual corn-boil, taking trips to the casinos, and fishing. Josie is preceded in death by Anna E. Swank and Jack P. Swank (biological parents), Helen M. Shatzer and Howard W. Shatzer (adoptive parents), her sisters Irene Eachus, Betty Lynn, and Susie Scarlet, as well Randolph's daughters Tracy Bing, and Lois Ellenberger. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Gatesburg Lutheran Church, 1924 W. Gatesburg Rd., Warriors Mark. Friends will be received on Friday, March 6, from 2-4 and 6-8 at the Bruce E. Cox Funeral Home, 3774 Warriors Mark Path, Warriors Mark. Memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 1015 Logan Blvd., Altoona, PA 16602.

