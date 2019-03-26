Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy G. Roush. View Sign

Joy G. Roush March 22, 1932 March 25, 2019 Joy G. Roush, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed from this life on Monday, March 25th at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village in Lewisburg. She was 87. Born March 22, 1932 in Tylersville, Joy was a daughter of the late Eldon and Sadie Hough Greninger. She graduated from the former Miles Township High School in Rebersburg. She went on to attain a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the former Lock Haven State Teacher's College. On August 14, 1954 Joy married Lee E. Roush, who preceded her in death on December 28, 2003. Joy was an Elementary School Teacher and a Librarian. She retired from the Penns Valley Area School District with 37+ years of service. She enjoyed gardening, reading, playing cards, walking and genealogy. Joy was a member of the St. Peters United Church of Christ in Rebersburg, the Penns Valley Women's Club, and; she was a director of the Livonia Cemetery Association. Most of all, Joy loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Joy is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Jo Roush of Livonia; two sons, Glenn E. Roush (Susan) of Livonia and Keith A. Roush (Karen) of Loganton; one sister, Rita Hanselman of Madisonburg; seven grandchildren: Michelle Roush, Daniel Roush (Amanda), Matthew Roush (Sara), Hunter Rossman, Brooke Rossman, Jason Watkins (Beth) and Rachael Petrie (Troy). Also surviving are five great grandchildren: Tommy, Chloe, Zoe, Elsie and Stiles. In addition to her husband, Joy was preceded in death by one sister, Lucy Grove and one brother, Perry Greninger. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 28th from 4:00 - 6:30 pm at the Grace Chapel in Livonia. The funeral service will follow at 6:30 pm with Pastor Julie Holm officiating. Joy will be laid to rest in Livonia Cemetery at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to "The Livonia Cemetery Association", c/o Neff Funeral Home, PO Box 437, Millheim, PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

120 W Main St

Millheim , PA 16854

